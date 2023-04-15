Superb Woman: Toi Thurman 

Toi Thurman is the Vice President and Assistant Controller at Santander Consumer USA. She has worked as Director of International Accounting for Blockbuster, supervisor of revenue accounting for VarTex Telecom, Senior Associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has a reputation for being detail-oriented, competent, knowledgeable and professional. A graduate of DeSoto High School, she also graduated Magna Cum Laude from Jackson State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration- Accounting. A certified public accountant- certified by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, Toi is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
