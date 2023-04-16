Superb Woman: Gia McCloud 

Gia McCloud is the Founder and CEO of Glam Honey Studio based in Dallas and the Founder and Beauty Expert for, INC Beauty by Glam Honey, LLC. As a Texas-based makeup artist, she has more than 12 years of experience, specializing in on-location services for weddings, lifestyle, and special events. Gia graduated from Texas College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and later went on to complete facial specialty courses and graduated from Ogle Beauty School. Gia was raised in historic Hamilton Park. She is the niece of the late Rita Morgan of Rita’s Couture Collection. Gia volunteers her time with organizations that support domestic violence, breast cancer, and single moms.
