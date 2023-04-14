Black Business Spotlight: Rosie Red Boutique

Patrice Wheeler

Rosie Red Boutique is an online store that offers a wide range of clothing for women and girls in sizes S-6X. The boutique is owned by Patrice Wheeler who believes in the power of fashion to help women and young girls express themselves individually. According to Patrice, she is reminded that it is the wearer who makes the clothes beautiful. Her mission is to carry affordable clothing allowing women to have the opportunity to look fashionable on a budget.

﻿Check out the website: https://rosieredboutique.com/