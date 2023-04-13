In Memoriam: Tommy Lynn Moore

Tommy Moore

January 18, 1950 – March 21, 2023

Tommy Lynn Moore was born on January 18, 1950 to Elvin Alexander Sr. and Anner Lee Calhoun in Lamesa, TX. He was raised in Palestine, TX by his maternal grandparents, Willie Mae and William Morris. He later moved to Seagoville, TX where he received his formal education at Seagoville High School, graduating with the class of 1968.

In 1970 he was drafted into the United States Army, where he fought for his country in the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1972.

On November 25, 1972, he married the love of his life Rosie Mae Wells and to this union four daughters were born; Takeytra LaVonta, Tomeka Lynn, Tamesha Lynn and Tyesha Lasha Moore.

Tommy accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He taught himself how to play lead guitar by ear. He played for the Shank Robinson Singers for many years. He later formed a rhythm and blues band with his brothers, “The Moore Brothers Live Band.” They recorded albums and traveled the world, then toured places like Switzerland and Paris, France.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later gave his life to God and was a faithful member at Strong Arms C.O.G.I.C under the leadership of his brother-in-law Bishop Nathiel D’Anthony David Wells. He became a certified minister on February 20, 2011 and earned the title Minister of Music at Strong Arms. On June 26, 2015, he received his elder certification. He sang with his wife and daughters “The Blessed Assurance Moore Singers” for 11 years. He later formed another gospel group “Us 3 the Trinity” until his passing. They recorded 2 albums.

On March 21, 2023 he joined other loved ones in Heaven including his mother Anner Lee Oatman, grandmother Willie Mae Morris, grandfather William Morris, daughter Tameka Lynn Moore, brothers: Willie Ray Moore, Ronald Wayne Moore, Sherman Moore Jr., Elvin Alexander Jr. and uncle John Brown Jr. Tommy leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years Rosie Mae Moore; (9) children: Veronica Bell (James), David Oatman (Danisha), Pardetra Harris (LaMont), Renitha Irving (Cedric), Takeytra Tramble (Carl), Tamesha Alexander, Tyesha Moore, Kerra Moore and Tamayea Moore; (8) siblings: James Moore, Paula Michael, Shirley Brooks, Bobby Mitchell, Azizi Abdala, Gloria Bailey, Anthony Alexander and Marcus Moore; (22) grandchildren; (26) great grandchildren; honorary children and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.