Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

In Memoriam: LaTrina Shields

June 18, 1971 – March 23, 2023

Published

June 18, 1971 – March 23, 2023

LaTrina Shields
LaTrina Shields

LaTrina Jeanine Shields was born June 18, 1971 to Gloria Jean Shields and Lonzie Wilson Sr. in Dallas, TX.

 She graduated with honors from Pinkston High School class of 1989. She excelled in all of her endeavors and went on to become a Court Reporter for Dallas County.

 LaTrina was preceded in death by her father Lonzie Wilson Sr., maternal grandfather Leon Shields, paternal grandparents: James and Gladys Wilson and many other loving relatives.

 She leaves to cherish her memories mother Gloria J. Shields; grandmother Dollie Mae Shields; brother Lonzie Wilson Jr.; sister Rena Wilson; great uncle Elder Joe Noble; (7) aunts; (7) uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Wayne Chaffin Wayne Chaffin

Obits

In Memoriam: Wayne “Chico” Chaffin

August 7, 1945 – March 18, 2023 Wayne “Chico” Chaffin was born in Bonham, TX to Leroy Sr. and Oneatha Chaffin. He was one...

3 days ago
Tommy Moore Tommy Moore

Obits

In Memoriam: Tommy Lynn Moore

January 18, 1950 – March 21, 2023 Tommy Lynn Moore was born on January 18, 1950 to Elvin Alexander Sr. and Anner Lee Calhoun...

3 days ago
ZACHERY LEMOND MIMS ZACHERY LEMOND MIMS

News

ZACHERY LEMOND MIMS (August 9, 1974 — March 28, 2023)

Zachery Lemond Mims, affectionately known as “Zach” by family and friends was born August 9, 1974, but was called home late Tuesday evening to...

7 days ago
SHIRLEY JEAN HAMLETT SHIRLEY JEAN HAMLETT

News

SHIRLEY JEAN HAMLETT (April 17, 1948 — March 24, 2023)

Shirley Jean Hamlett, daughter of Daniel Cummings Sr. and Doris Dimple (Anderson) Cummings, was born on April 17, 1948, in Palestine, Texas. She attended...

7 days ago
Advertisement