In Memoriam: LaTrina Shields

June 18, 1971 – March 23, 2023

LaTrina Shields

LaTrina Jeanine Shields was born June 18, 1971 to Gloria Jean Shields and Lonzie Wilson Sr. in Dallas, TX.

She graduated with honors from Pinkston High School class of 1989. She excelled in all of her endeavors and went on to become a Court Reporter for Dallas County.

LaTrina was preceded in death by her father Lonzie Wilson Sr., maternal grandfather Leon Shields, paternal grandparents: James and Gladys Wilson and many other loving relatives.

She leaves to cherish her memories mother Gloria J. Shields; grandmother Dollie Mae Shields; brother Lonzie Wilson Jr.; sister Rena Wilson; great uncle Elder Joe Noble; (7) aunts; (7) uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

