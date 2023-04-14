Superb Woman: Chantell Upshaw

Chantell Upshaw

Chantell Upshaw is Chief of Middle Schools for Lewisville ISD. She began her public education career in 1993 as a teacher in Dallas ISD. A graduate of Prairie View A&M University, she received her Bachelor of Arts in English with a Spanish minor. She also received a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. A servant leader, Chantell has held numerous leadership positions as an educator. A wife and mother, she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.