My Truth: No disrespect intended?

However!

Sometimes people around you, those close, possibly related or say they love you can actually be a thorn in your side. They can say and do things that they shouldn’t do and make your life miserable!

We can take a walk down memory lane and recall several times when people have had to take a “fall” of sorts because of some infraction by someone close.

Without any modicum of disrespect I have to ask our First Lady to “chill,” to stand down, or take a chill pill.

I was so disappointed to hear that Dr. Jill Biden even thought of inviting the losing team in the Women’s NCAA finals to the White House.

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers defeated Iowa during March madness. As is customary, the winning team is extended an invitation to the White House.



The Biden administration knows of this practice and to his credit, it wasn’t President Joe Biden who committed the error in judgement and the slip of the tongue that had Black Twitter and anyone in their right mind saying, “Yo, can you believe what she did?”

Or something like that

For some reason, and I have heard many, Dr. Jill also decided to invite the losing team.

I know she can’t possibly feel good about the backlash that she received. I have heard folks announcing that they would not support her husband should he seek re-election.

I know how those folks feel and I feel for Angel Reese, her teammates, coach and entire LSU family.

Dr. Jill was wrong and once again, we are expected to move on with the apology.

In Jillsplaining, her reps said by suggesting that both teams come to the White House she “intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.”

In response, Reese said Iowa could have the spotlight, that instead, “We’ll go to the Obamas.

If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

Later after emotions subsided, the team decision was to accept the invitation.

Now, the other Twitter showed no mercy for Angel. After showing a double standard criticizing “unsportsmanlike” conduct by Angel during the game, many were shamed into back-peddling as showed the same behavior from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, numerous times.

Still you had the trolls who continued to vilify Angel and were relentless in their savage attacks.

We must also understand, from an historic perspective, there was yet another slight at our expense.

Why, oh why? Many asked.

Which brings me to my truth.

When I think specifically about the eight years of the Obama Administration, I can’t help but recall the endless attacks. Many were hateful, unconscionable and disgusting.

Whomever is the target, the behavior is unacceptable. It is a sad commentary that we live in a society where disrespect is so nasty and cruel.

There are ways to criticize without character assassinations and this is a call out to any and all. If you are on the receiving end, you might find it awkward to say something, so how about leaving?

Or better still, act as though the comments are about your loved one. Do you snicker like a spineless coward or do you diplomatically stand up for your person?

The situation involving LSU and Iowa was filled with emotion and there were several layers of painful lessons.

But there’s nothing like facing the truth, and there are several lessons to be learned, like your actions have consequences and most importantly; your feet go in your shoes, not your mouth!