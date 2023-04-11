Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Tommie Tony Singleton Jr. (NOVEMBER 23, 1954 – APRIL 3, 2023)

Published

Tommie Tony Singleton Jr
Tommie Tony Singleton Jr

Tommie T. Singleton, Jr., was born November 23, 1954 in Waskom, Texas to the parentage of Tommie T. Singleton Sr. and Ineze Choyce.

Tommie began his formal education in Marshall, Texas and then served in the US Army and was honorably discharged on January 28, 1980.

Tommie’s many hobbies consisted of grilling, fishing and spending time with his dear family and friends. “Uncle T” as many called him, was also known to “dress to impress” and considered himself a very fashionable person. Ever since he was a child, Tommie always had an infatuation with automobiles. This would lead to him later in life establishing his very own automotive shop and also becoming a seller of vehicles.

Tommie was preceded in death by his parents Tommie T. Singleton, Sr. and Ineze Choyce along with two brothers; Melvin Singleton and Robert Perkins. Tommie leaves to cherish his loving memories: one son, Nicholas Singleton of Dallas, TX; two brothers Eddie Dex (Mary) of Dallas, Texas and Elec Okra (Detra) of Corsicana, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Salene Jordan-Burley Salene Jordan-Burley

Obits

Salene Jordan-Burley (March 27, 1966 – March 24, 2023)

Salene Mae Jordan-Burley was born in Dallas, TX on March 27, 1966 to Calvin Lee Jordan Sr. and Adrian-Ann Zill-Jordan. She grew up in Athens,...

3 days ago
Linda Nichols Linda Nichols

Obits

Linda Nichols (February 11, 1943 – March 28, 2023)

Linda J Nichols was born to Wesley and Bonnie Bradshaw on February 11, 1943 in Waco, TX. She attended & graduated High School in...

3 days ago
Esther Diane Wilder Esther Diane Wilder

Obits

Esther Diane Wilder (April 1, 1954 – March 29, 2023)

Esther Diane Wilder was born April 1, 1954, in Many, Louisiana to the union of Oscar and Curlie Ree Bush. Diane accepted Christ at...

3 days ago
Willie D. Smith Willie D. Smith

Obits

Willie D. Smith (April 27, 1937 – April 5, 2023)

Willie D. Smith was born April 27, 1937 to the parents of Arie Lee and Lonnie Smith in Tyler, TX. He was a hard...

4 days ago
Advertisement