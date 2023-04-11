Tommie Tony Singleton Jr

Tommie T. Singleton, Jr., was born November 23, 1954 in Waskom, Texas to the parentage of Tommie T. Singleton Sr. and Ineze Choyce.

Tommie began his formal education in Marshall, Texas and then served in the US Army and was honorably discharged on January 28, 1980.

Tommie’s many hobbies consisted of grilling, fishing and spending time with his dear family and friends. “Uncle T” as many called him, was also known to “dress to impress” and considered himself a very fashionable person. Ever since he was a child, Tommie always had an infatuation with automobiles. This would lead to him later in life establishing his very own automotive shop and also becoming a seller of vehicles.

Tommie was preceded in death by his parents Tommie T. Singleton, Sr. and Ineze Choyce along with two brothers; Melvin Singleton and Robert Perkins. Tommie leaves to cherish his loving memories: one son, Nicholas Singleton of Dallas, TX; two brothers Eddie Dex (Mary) of Dallas, Texas and Elec Okra (Detra) of Corsicana, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.

