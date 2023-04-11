Connect with us

Obits

Salene Jordan-Burley (March 27, 1966 – March 24, 2023)

Salene Jordan-Burley

Salene Mae Jordan-Burley was born in Dallas, TX on March 27, 1966 to Calvin Lee Jordan Sr. and Adrian-Ann Zill-Jordan. She grew up in Athens, Texas and attended Athens High School. She worked many years as a CNA.

She met Floyd Burley, and they were married on March 28, 1998.

She was preceded in death by (2) siblings: Calvin Lee Jr. and Phillip Earl Jordan.

Salene is survived by her husband Floyd Burley; (4) children: Amondrell Russell (Charles), Chechena Jordan (Undre), Anthony Cofer and Katrecia Cofer (Warner); (15) grandchildren: Mickala, Charles Jr., Amiyah, James, Javion, Jalen, Ja’Kaviah, Antony Jr, Aiden, Ay’son, Ay’sia, Neveah, Breanna, Dominique Jr and Naomi; (15) siblings: Jeffery Jordan, Pam Great, Andrell Jordan, Joe Jordan, Brady Jordan (Cindy), Morris Jordan, Venessa Jordan, Angelia Jordan, Sandra Jordan-Buckner (Eddie), Monica Peoples (Nathan), James Jordan, Tiffany Jordan, Micheal Jordan (Sherilca), Farrah Jordan-Jimenez, Calvin (Crystal) and Jamie; a special aunt Mound; (2) special friend Samantha and Yvonne and  a host other relatives and friends.

