Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Linda Nichols (February 11, 1943 – March 28, 2023)

Published

Linda Nichols
Linda Nichols

Linda J Nichols was born to Wesley and Bonnie Bradshaw on February 11, 1943 in Waco, TX. She attended & graduated High School in Waco, TX.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Abyssinia Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. James Gooden. Linda worked for DISD for 14 years, in the custodian department.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wesley Bradshaw and Bonnie Bradshaw, brother Robert Kelton (Gloria), sister Dorothy Bradshaw and Ruby Carson.

Those who will cherish her beloved and precious memories are her children: Jimmy Nichols (Brinda) of Dallas, TX, Julius Nichols (Christy) of Waco, Tx, Ricky Dawson (Tasha) of Waco, Tx, Linda Sue Nichols (Darrell) of Dallas, TX and a special daughter-in-law Donna Nichols; her sister Victoria Johnson (Maurice) of Mesquite, TX; (18) grandchildren, (33) great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved her dearly.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Tommie Tony Singleton Jr Tommie Tony Singleton Jr

Obits

Tommie Tony Singleton Jr. (NOVEMBER 23, 1954 – APRIL 3, 2023)

Tommie T. Singleton, Jr., was born November 23, 1954 in Waskom, Texas to the parentage of Tommie T. Singleton Sr. and Ineze Choyce. Tommie...

3 days ago
Salene Jordan-Burley Salene Jordan-Burley

Obits

Salene Jordan-Burley (March 27, 1966 – March 24, 2023)

Salene Mae Jordan-Burley was born in Dallas, TX on March 27, 1966 to Calvin Lee Jordan Sr. and Adrian-Ann Zill-Jordan. She grew up in Athens,...

3 days ago
Esther Diane Wilder Esther Diane Wilder

Obits

Esther Diane Wilder (April 1, 1954 – March 29, 2023)

Esther Diane Wilder was born April 1, 1954, in Many, Louisiana to the union of Oscar and Curlie Ree Bush. Diane accepted Christ at...

3 days ago
Willie D. Smith Willie D. Smith

Obits

Willie D. Smith (April 27, 1937 – April 5, 2023)

Willie D. Smith was born April 27, 1937 to the parents of Arie Lee and Lonnie Smith in Tyler, TX. He was a hard...

4 days ago
Advertisement