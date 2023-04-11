Linda Nichols (February 11, 1943 – March 28, 2023)

Linda Nichols

Linda J Nichols was born to Wesley and Bonnie Bradshaw on February 11, 1943 in Waco, TX. She attended & graduated High School in Waco, TX.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Abyssinia Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. James Gooden. Linda worked for DISD for 14 years, in the custodian department.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wesley Bradshaw and Bonnie Bradshaw, brother Robert Kelton (Gloria), sister Dorothy Bradshaw and Ruby Carson.

Those who will cherish her beloved and precious memories are her children: Jimmy Nichols (Brinda) of Dallas, TX, Julius Nichols (Christy) of Waco, Tx, Ricky Dawson (Tasha) of Waco, Tx, Linda Sue Nichols (Darrell) of Dallas, TX and a special daughter-in-law Donna Nichols; her sister Victoria Johnson (Maurice) of Mesquite, TX; (18) grandchildren, (33) great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved her dearly.

