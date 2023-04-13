Black Business Spotlight: Trinity Services, Inc.

3-N-1 Trinity Services is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the lives of children, families, and communities. Our goal is to enhance the whole child’s life by improving and developing the family and community structure effectively. We started in 2003 by offering tutorials to children who were struggling in school and whose parents could not afford enrichment classes to help them improve their academic performance. We then expanded our services to assist people who were starting businesses but did not have the proper instruments or knowledge to begin.

Visit the website: https://3n1trinity.wixsite.com/. 469- 249-2941 or email: info@3n1trinity.org. Follow #-N-1 Trinity Services on Twitter: @3N1TrinityServe, Facebook: 3-N-1 Trinity Services Inc., Instagram: @3n1_trinity_services