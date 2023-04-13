Connect with us

Superb Woman: April Allen

Published

April Allen

April Allen Is the President and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. April received a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School. She is an alumnae of Leadership Dallas and The OpEd Project through the Texas Women’s University Public Voices Thought Leadership Institute. April was awarded the DCEO Leadership Excellence Award in 2022. A native of Toronto, Canada, this wife and mother is an active member of the Concord Church.

