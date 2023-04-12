Superb Woman: Dr. Nicole Roberson, Ph.D.

Nicole Arleane Roberson, Ph.D. is the Director of Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). She also teaches graduate courses part-time for Amberton University. A Dallas native, she graduated with honors from the Business and Management Center High School. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of North Texas, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird). Dr. Roberson obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership from Regent University. A Certified Human Resources Professional (SHRM-CP) through the Society for Human Resources Management, Dr. Roberson is graduating with her second Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
April Allen Is the President and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. April received a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University...
Superb Woman
Tonya McClary is the 1st Police Monitor for the City of Dallas, TX and Director of the Office of Community Police Oversight. A member...
Superb Woman
Jacquin Headen sits on the Grand Prairie City Council. She is a Co-Pastor of New Bethel Agape Church, a small business owner, and a...
Superb Woman
Terry Wilson Gray serves as the Executive Director of the Bridge Breast Network (BBN) and has held this position for the past 18 years. Under...