Superb Woman: Dr. Nicole Roberson, Ph.D.

Nicole Roberson

Nicole Arleane Roberson, Ph.D. is the Director of Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). She also teaches graduate courses part-time for Amberton University. A Dallas native, she graduated with honors from the Business and Management Center High School. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of North Texas, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird). Dr. Roberson obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership from Regent University. A Certified Human Resources Professional (SHRM-CP) through the Society for Human Resources Management, Dr. Roberson is graduating with her second Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School.