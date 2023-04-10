Connect with us

Esther Diane Wilder (April 1, 1954 – March 29, 2023)

Esther Diane Wilder

Esther Diane Wilder was born April 1, 1954, in Many, Louisiana to the union of Oscar and Curlie Ree Bush.

Diane accepted Christ at a young age, and attended Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church for several years. She was educated in the Dallas Independent School District. She had a love for track and basketball and showcased her skills throughout her school years. Diane later employed at Traymore Nursing Center, where she retired after 20 years.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband (Lewis Wilder), parents (Oscar and Curlie Ree Bush), brothers (Danny Ray Bush, Darian Wayne Bush), and sister (Olivia Renee Bush).

She leaves to cherish her memories: son Cedric Bush (KiKi); daughter Kendra Wilder; step daughter Christy Wilder; sisters Elsie Lewis, and Denise Bush; brothers Thomas Bush (Wanda), Oscar Curtis Bush, and Ken Whittle; (7) nieces; (8) nephews; god daughter Topaiza Brown; a host of other relatives and friends; and a special grandson J’Lyn Hawkins.

