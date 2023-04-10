Willie D. Smith (April 27, 1937 – April 5, 2023)

Willie D. Smith was born April 27, 1937 to the parents of Arie Lee and Lonnie Smith in Tyler, TX.

He was a hard worker and a loving and caring father to all he met.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Frankie M. Smith, brothers: Lonnie Smith Jr. and Soloman Williams.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories (4) daughters: Patricia Smith, Audrey Park (Jim), Lynnetta Kidd and Ruby McChristian; (1) son Franky Robinson; (3) grandchildren; (13) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

