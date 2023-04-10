Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Willie D. Smith (April 27, 1937 – April 5, 2023)

Published

Willie D. Smith

Willie D. Smith was born April 27, 1937 to the parents of Arie Lee and Lonnie Smith in Tyler, TX.

He was a hard worker and a loving and caring father to all he met.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Frankie M. Smith, brothers: Lonnie Smith Jr. and Soloman Williams.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories (4) daughters: Patricia Smith, Audrey Park (Jim), Lynnetta Kidd and Ruby McChristian; (1) son Franky Robinson; (3) grandchildren; (13) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Esther Diane Wilder Esther Diane Wilder

Obits

Esther Diane Wilder (April 1, 1954 – March 29, 2023)

Esther Diane Wilder was born April 1, 1954, in Many, Louisiana to the union of Oscar and Curlie Ree Bush. Diane accepted Christ at...

1 day ago
Tiffany Ann Tiffany Ann

Obits

Tiffany Ann (Bass) Wilson (April 25, 1985 ~ March 9, 2023)

Ms. Tiffany Ann Bass Wilson, age 37 unexpectedly passed on March 9th, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Tiffany was born in Portland, Oregon on April...

1 day ago
Richard Renfrow Richard Renfrow

Obits

Raymond “Prince” Richard Renfrow (June 21, 2001 ~ March 9, 2023)

Raymond Richard Renfrow was born on June 21, 2001, in Denton, Texas. He was always happy and a well-behaved child. He loved church, loved...

1 day ago
Marcel Traveon Ballard Marcel Traveon Ballard

Obits

Marcel Traveon Ballard (FEBRUARY 29, 2000 – MARCH 25, 2023)

Marcel Traveon Ballard was born to Jeremy Ballard Sr. and Margaret Ballard on February 29, 2000, in Dallas, Texas. Marcel was a graduate of...

3 days ago
Advertisement