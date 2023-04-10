Raymond “Prince” Richard Renfrow (June 21, 2001 ~ March 9, 2023)

Raymond Richard Renfrow was born on June 21, 2001, in Denton, Texas. He was always happy and a well-behaved child. He loved church, loved playing drums, he loved doing pod casts and was just a loving person. Raymond was always patient and very caring. he loved to draw people into his inner circle. He ministered the Word of God on Facebook. He found joy in being a peace maker. He was just one that brought God into situations and would always remind and display through actions his faith and love for God.

On March 9, 2023, Raymond departed his temporary home here and moved into his eternal home to be eternally with the Lord. He will truly be missed. Raymond leaves behind to cherish precious memories his daughter; Cerenity, his mom and dad; Lady Charles and Omar Charles, Sisters; Ashley, Chloe, Aretha, Rochelle, Jalacia, Mya, brothers; Brandon, Cameron, and a plethora of other relatives and friends. Raymond will be truly missed by all who knew him.