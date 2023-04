Forvr Mood Luxury Candles are designed for Black women who want self-care to be a luxury. Owner Jackie Aina has created coconut soy wax candles that come in gorgeous packaging and elevate your space with irresistible scents. When it comes to stocking up on candles, Forvr Mood is in a league of its own. Jackie pours love into each and every one of these creations, which can be felt once you light a candle.

Forvr is more than just candles check out the website: https://forvrmood.com/