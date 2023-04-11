Indictment or Ham sandwich

By John Johnson II

John-Johnson

An indictment is a legal process created as a part of the judicial system to protect and enforce the rule of law. It allows issuing a formal accusation specifying that a person committed a crime. It’s meticulously assembled with credible evidence, saturated with convincible/digestible facts, and collaborated by credible witnesses.

Even though the early stages of this process may resemble the making of a ham sandwich, it isn’t close. This form of rhetoric is merely rubbish. If Republican naysayers want to refer to this indictment against Trump as a ham sandwich, they’re only wishfully hallucinating.

If at least 12 members of a grand jury of 23 voted to serve up Trump’s indictment, you can bet what they digested wasn’t a ham sandwich. It’s unfortunate that our democracy is threaten by Trump and Republicans who crave ham sandwiches rather than facts.

Will Trump’s formal accusation come with the same elements, like handcuffs, fingerprints, and a mug shot? Or, will he instead receive special treatment by being allowed to skip the MAGA mug shot? In fact, the mug shot will be more impactful than if he’s found guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you imagine, a billion T-shirts, with Trump’s mug shot blazing the front and back, and sold throughout the world? His inability to profit from this spectacle will only add to his miseries.

Would you have thought our democracy’s fate could be threatened by a porn star and an indictment Republicans lambasted as a ham sandwich?

YOU BE THE JUDGE!