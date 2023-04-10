US sanctions ex-leader of Haitian deputies, cites $7M bribery appointment

BY JUHAKENSON BLAISE

Gary Bodeau during the reception of the mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie as part of a seminar on “Parliament and Democracy” in September 2018 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. / Photo: via Facebook

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Federal authorities in the United States have sanctioned a former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Deputies — Gary Bodeau— for his alleged role in long ranging corrupt acts that are destabilizing entire systems. The action by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) comes months after Canada imposed similar sanctions against Bodeau, former Haitian president Michel Martelly and Martelly’s two prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.

“[The US Treasury Department] will continue to take action to hold accountable those responsible for the instability in Haiti,” officials said in a press release. “The prevalence of corruption, which has its source, wholly or in large part, outside the United States, has reached such the US Treasury Department and gravity that it threatens the stability of international political and economic systems.”

Bodeau has not yet responded publicly to the latest round of sanctions.

A former deputy who represented the commune of Delmas, Bodeau participated in the 49th session of the Haitian legislature. In his role, OFAC details in their statement, Bodeau embezzled state assets, expropriated private property for personal gain and otherwise took part in corruption related to government contracts, natural resources extraction and bribes.

Specifically, OFAC said, Bodeau solicited bribes worth millions of dollars to make political appointments, including one instance in 2018 when he paid fellow Haitian officials to secure appointments for ministerial posts. In that instance, Bodeau promised to vote for a ministerial appointment in exchange for 500 million to 600 million gourdes, about USD $6.2 million to $7.4 million. Before the vote on the appointment, according to OFAC, Bodeau did discuss it and payments with various members of the Chamber of Deputies.

Bodeau also solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars from senior officials in exchange for his political support, according to OFAC.

All of these acts of corruption and human rights violations undermine the values ​​that form the essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies, OFAC said.

“They have devastating effects on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflict; facilitate the activities of dangerous people; and undermine economic markets,” says the US Treasury Department.

Growing list of sanctioned Haitians

Canada already sanctioned Bodeau in November 2022, along with Martelly, Lamothe and Céant for allegedly providing illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs behind violence in Haiti. Bodeau now joins the American list of sanctioned individuals, which includes former senators Youry Latortue, Joseph Lambert, Rony Celestin and Richard Hervé Fourcand for having abused their power to continue drug trafficking activities in the Caribbean region.

“Corrupt officials like Bodeau have created an environment that allows illegal armed gangs and their supporters to inflict violence on the Haitian people,” Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement. “With our partners, including Canada, we pledge to hold accountable those who undermine the integrity of the Haitian government and destabilize the country.”

The sanctions of Canada and the United States come after the Haitian government asked the international community for a foreign force to help confront armed bandits and the humanitarian crisis threatening the lives of the Haitian people.

Persons sanctioned by the United States will have all their assets and interests located in the United States or under the control of American persons blocked and must be reported to OFAC. All entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, at 50% or more by the former MP are blocked. OFAC cautions that financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to support the Haitian people and promote accountability for corrupt actors,” says Secretary Antony Blinken sur Twitter pour sa part a l’annonce visa restrictions and financial sanctions against former President of the Haitian Chamber of Deputies Gary Bodeau.

