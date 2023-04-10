Superb Woman: The Honorable Jacquin Headen

Jacquin Headen sits on the Grand Prairie City Council. She is a Co-Pastor of New Bethel Agape Church, a small business owner, and a community servant. Her service has included being a board member on Grand Prairie’s Library Board and Westchester Public Improvement District. An educator and certified mediator; she’s also creative – an artist and owner of a decorating business and lifestyle blog – Interiors by Jacquin. She received her BA Degree in English from Davidson College, attended the School for International Training, and received her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.
