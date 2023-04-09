ZACHERY LEMOND MIMS (August 9, 1974 — March 28, 2023)

Zachery Lemond Mims, affectionately known as “Zach” by family and friends was born August 9, 1974, but was called home late Tuesday evening to be with the Lord on March 28,2023. Zach was a loving husband to his wife Mrs. Taliah Najla Mims of nineteen years. He also was a doting father of two beautiful daughters Zyah Symone, Jlah Necole, and three handsome sons Tyreek, Maliek, and Markell.

Zach was the youngest son born to J. C. Carroll and Linda Kay Mims. Zach took humor in every aspect of life, his laughter, easy-going demeanor will be missed by his siblings Chris Mims Sr. (DeEdtra) Marcus “Chap” Chapple (Shonda), and Kenyon Webb all of Fort Worth, TX.

Zachery was a Fort Worth native who was educated in the Fort Worth Independent School System. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1992, but will always be loved by the Everman Bulldogs. Zach furthered his education by attending Eastfield College, then began his career with Ben E. Keith of twenty years, where he obtained the role as Materials Manager.

During his downtime Zach enjoyed music, sports especially his Dallas Cowboys, black and white westerns, and old re-runs of Sandford and Son. Yet, he took care of home, family, and friends.

Throughout his life Zach was truly a laid- back person always cracking jokes, teasing his wife, children, enjoying phone conversations with his brothers Chris, and Chap if not every day then every other day. All of Zach’s family and friends will have a plethora of shared jokes, memories to cherish for a lifetime. Heaven has received a true comedian.

Zachery L. Mims loved his family with all of his heart. He leaves to cherish in his memory his loving wife Taliah “Tia” Mims and their five children; beloved brothers Chris, Marcus, and Kenyon; two nephews Chris Mims Jr, Darian Williams; special loved ones David Chivers, and D’ Oria Williams-Branch; brothers in-law, father in law Rev. Harold Logan (Farida); mother in-law Paulette Hall (Glenn); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special childhood friend who preceded him in death Mr. Eric McNair.