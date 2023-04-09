Connect with us

Diana Jean Jackson (October 20, 1948 – March 25, 2023)

Published

Obituary

Diana Jean Jackson
Diana Jean Jackson

Diana (Dee Dee) Jean Jackson was born fifth of nine to Fred L. Jackson Sr. and Katherine Jackson on October 20, 1948. She departed this earthly life on Saturday, March 25, 2023. 

Diana had a strong passion for the Lord and through scriptures she was able to lead and guide by example through her life her love of Christ that she drew others to the Lord.  She accepted Christ at an early age and for the last thirty years she has been a faithful member of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship where she served as a member of the Choir and Twice Blessed Transplant Ministry.  

Diana attended Dallas public schools and graduated Lincoln High School in 1967.  She was employed for years by Safeway Stores, Trinity Industries and City of Dallas at the time of her retirement.  Diana is preceded in death by her parents Fred L. Jackson Sr. and Katherine Jackson and siblings Ellen Kershaw, Janie Monday, Wilton Chandler and Stanley Jackson. She is survived by siblings Fred Jackson Jr., Freddie Cox, Ollie “Jo” Brooks, Gwendolyn Gillaspie and Melanie Banks. Diana did not have children of her own, but she shared a special bond with her niece Demetra “Peach” Jackson. She also leaves to cherish her memories with her many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends, who all loved her dearly. 

