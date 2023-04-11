Connect with us

Black Business: A Taste of Ways & Catering

A Taste of Ways & Catering in Duncanville is a soul food, seafood, barbeque, and fried food restaurant that also offers cakes, banana pudding, peach cobbler, and more. The menu changes every day, so make sure to stop by and try your favorites. They are open Monday through Friday. Additionally, they have recently opened a new location in DeSoto. You can call in your order and drive up, and they will bring it to your car.

Follow them on FB and IG @taseofways. 630 Oriole Blvd Duncanville, 682-587-7733 & 1630 Falcon Dr. DeSoto, 214-723-2798 or email: atasteofways@gmail.com

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

