Superb Woman: Pastor Tonya McClary

Tonya McClary is the 1st Police Monitor for the City of Dallas, TX and Director of the Office of Community Police Oversight. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a servant leader, she is an experienced monitor with a demonstrated history of working with civic and social organizations, she was the 1st chief monitor in the Office of the Independent Police Monitor in New Orleans, LA. She also was an assistant public defender in Terrell, TX. She served as pastor of Ward Chapel AME Church and hailing from DC, attended La Reine High School in Maryland and then the University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore School of Law. She also studied at Payne Theological Seminary.
