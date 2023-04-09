Bobbie L. Lang Hall of Fame Luncheon African American Foundation Archives and History Program, Duncanville, Texas 4-8-23.

Congrats to the Honorees – Trailblazer – Hon. Joan Tarpley

Hall of Fame Inductees –

Alene Baker, Dr. Lew Blackburn, S. Dean Hill, Earl A. Jones, Thelma Kelly, William S. Mitchell, Billie Kerl Roberts*, Dr. Juanita Cleaver Simmons and Eugene Young III. *deceased

Outstanding Young Educator – Brittney C. Johnson

Also – Congrats to the Scholarship Winners Aaaria Hubbard, who will attend Southern University and Aujenae Jones, who will attend Grambling State University. The ladies each received $3,000 and 4 returning students each received $1,000!