Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bobbie L. Lang Hall of Fame Luncheon African American Foundation Archives and History Program, Duncanville

Published

Bobbie L. Lang Hall of Fame Luncheon African American Foundation Archives and History Program, Duncanville, Texas 4-8-23.

Congrats to the Honorees – Trailblazer – Hon. Joan Tarpley

Hall of Fame Inductees –

Alene Baker, Dr. Lew Blackburn, S. Dean Hill, Earl A. Jones, Thelma Kelly, William S. Mitchell, Billie Kerl Roberts*, Dr. Juanita Cleaver Simmons and Eugene Young III. *deceased

Outstanding Young Educator – Brittney C. Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Also – Congrats to the Scholarship Winners Aaaria Hubbard, who will attend Southern University and Aujenae Jones, who will attend Grambling State University. The ladies each received $3,000 and 4 returning students each received $1,000!

In this article:
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Advertisement