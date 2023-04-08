Connect with us

Marcel Traveon Ballard (FEBRUARY 29, 2000 – MARCH 25, 2023)

Marcel Traveon Ballard was born to Jeremy Ballard Sr. and Margaret Ballard on February 29, 2000, in Dallas, Texas.

Marcel was a graduate of the University of North Texas at Dallas, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business (on the Dean’s List of Scholars) in 2022. He was currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at UNT Dallas.

Marcel loved praying and worshiping God, and his faith was an essential part of his life. He was a kind and caring person who always put others first.

Marcel’s life was a testament to the power of faith, love, and hard work. Marcel’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and everyone who knew him. His legacy of faith, hard work, and kindness will continue to inspire others for years to come.

A visitation for Marcel will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232. A celebration of life service will occur Friday, April 7, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232. A committal service will occur Friday, April 7, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Ballard family.

