HERMAN PARAISON (November 22, 1964 — March 30, 2023)

HERMAN PARAISON

Herman Paraison Jr. passed away March 30th, 2023, at the age of 58. Herman was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was known for his laid-back personality and caring nature. He was a friend to everyone and would never hesitate to help a stranger. His smile and laugh were infectious. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Phaedra, his children, Alex and Lauren, his brothers, Lotmax, Marc, and Tyler, his sister-in-law, Dena, and his nieces, Gabrielle, Bianca, and Gianna.

Herman was born November 22, 1964, in Medford, MA to Herman Paraison Sr. and Georgette Prinville. Herman spoke fondly of his childhood. He would often recount great adventures he shared with his brothers. In addition to spending time with his brothers, Herman excelled in tennis, which would become a lifelong passion.

Herman attended Babson College in Wellesley, MA. He graduated in 1986 with a degree in Marketing. While at Babson, Herman was a proud rugby player. He was quick to remind his family that rugby was more physical than football. Herman was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. After graduating college, Herman entered technology sales and marketing where he would advance to become the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dolphin Interconnect Solutions.

Herman met his wife Phaedra in 1987. They met at a bar in Boston, MA. Phaedra heard her favorite song, Atomic Dog by George Clinton, and asked Herman to dance. He happily said yes, and they began their journey together.

Herman and Phaedra married in 1989 and welcomed two children. Herman was a dedicated father and husband. He did everything for his family. He was a friend, a chef, a coach, a comedian, a therapist, a chauffeur, a cheerleader, a handyman, an architect, a school project aficionado, a mover, and so much more. He was everything. Herman was always there and never missed a commitment to his family.

Herman had many interests and passions. He lived by the mantra “continuously learn and continuously improve”. Herman enjoyed photography, cooking, fantasy football, home improvement projects, and working with computers. His family lovingly referred to him as “Britannica” because he seemed to know everything.

However, Herman’s greatest passions were tennis and golf. In recent years, Herman competed with a team in a local tennis league. His schedule revolved around his tennis team. He would not miss a match or practice. He loved competing with that team. He also loved competing with his friends in golf. He was a technician in golf. He was always evaluating his swing and finding ways to improve. He had an incredibly competitive nature and would love to return home after victories.

Herman will be dearly missed by all who knew him.