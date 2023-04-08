Earnestine Dunn (December 14, 1949 – April 1, 2023)

Life Reflection

Earnestine Dunn

Earnestine Dunn was born in Butler, Alabama on December 14, 1949. She was the first child of Flossie Kate and Earl Dunn.

She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and joined the Pine Groove A.M.E. Zion Church in Choctaw Alabama.

Earnestine was educated in the Choctaw County School System. As a young women Earnestine was employed with various companies. Later she would retire from the Big Lot’s Corporation.

She departed this life on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. At her Irving Texas home.

Cherishing her memories: Two loving daughters: Cynthia and LaWanda Dunn, Three grandchildren: La’Quita , De’Andre Dunn and Derrick Lee Douglas II. Two great grandchildren: Heaven Dunn and Aaliyah Walker.

In addition to her children, Earnestine leaves to mourn: Two sisters: Annie Mae Cottrell, Bernice Dunn McCollum, Four brothers: Rodney Earl Dunn, Lester Dunn (Martha), Tyrone Dunn and Clifford James Dunn.

Earnestine was preceded in death by her son Gregory Dunn, One brother Fredrick Dunn, Three sisters, Minnie Pearl Noland, Louise Fluker and Ruthie Mae Barnes.