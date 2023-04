South Polk Pizzeria opened in January of 2022 Owner/Head Chef Terrill Burnett started his cooking career in 2012. South Polk Pizzeria offers a Neo-New York style pizza with high quality ingredients. Using a classic neapolitan polish, a pre-fermentation process found in Italian baking.

Open daily except on Tuesday 12-10 pm. 3939 S. Polk St. Suite 527, in South Oak Cliff 214-200-3137 Visit the website: https://southpolkpizzeria.com/