Superb Woman: Terry Wilson Gray 

Terry Wilson Gray serves as the Executive Director of the Bridge Breast Network (BBN) and has held this position for the past 18 years. Under her leadership, BBN has seen substantial growth in the number of individuals served. Terry has over 40 years of experience working with underserved population groups in both California and Texas. She is a 35-year cancer survivor and knows personally the journey of a cancer survivor. Terry has a Bachelor of Sciences degree in health science from San Jose State University and a master’s in public administration, from California State University, East Bay. Terry also served as a Deaconess at Concord Baptist Church.
