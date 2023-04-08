Superb Woman: Comfort D. Brown

Comfort D. Brown has enjoyed stints as a strategic program development professional and as a senior program manager for Alliance for Great Works, where she currently oversees the strategic implementation of Alliance’s Resilient Church Collective program initiative.. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Comfort is a servant leader. She has served as executive director of the community center at St. Anthony School & Community Center in Dallas and a community specialist for World Vision providing disaster relief throughout the state of Texas. She is passionate about the communities she serves and has extensive knowledge and expertise in areas of nonprofit leadership and management, cross-sector collaborative building, training and facilitation, resident community engagement/outreach.
