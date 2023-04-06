Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Payne (October 21, 1935 – March 30, 2023)

His Early Years

Pastor, Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Payne, the second of nine children, born Thomas Jefferson Payne on October 21, 1935, in Marlin, Texas to James B. Payne and Vivian L. Smith Payne. Pastor Payne transitioned from labor to reward, at the rich age of eighty-seven, on Thursday, March 30, 2023

His Education

Thomas (Tom) Payne attended Oak Lawn Elementary and Turner High Public Schools in Waxahachie, Texas. He graduated in June 1954 and then started a career in Reproduction at LTV. Tom retired from LTV on August 14, 1988.

In 1973 Deacon Thomas Payne entered the Degree Program in Christian Ministry at Southern Bible Institute in Dallas Texas. He graduated with honors from Southern Bible in 1976. During his time at Southern Bible, he served as Vice-President of the Student Body. Pastor Thomas Payne continue his studies in Theology by attending Dallas Bible College from 1986-1987. After the institute relocated, he attended Dallas Baptist University from 1988-1989.

His Family

In 1958, Thomas married the late Geraldine Payne. They were married for forty-seven years and out of this union, two daughters were born, Linda Ann Payne-Miller and Tommie Gerald Payne, increasing the family of ten to twelve.

In 2006, Thomas met and married Sandra Fay Buckley, which added two more children to the family. They remained happily married until the Lord called him home on March 30, 2023.

His Spiritual Journey

Thomas Payne was an active member of the Mount Horeb Missionary Baptist Church in Reagor Springs, Texas. He loved attending BYPU (Baptist Young People Union), which was later named BTU (Baptist Training Union). Tom was an exceptional Bible scholar. He enjoyed the many biblical quizzes and challenges held during Bible Study. This increased his desire to engage in a deeper study of God’s word. He also loved singing and was very instrumental in organizing the Joyfulette of Mount Horeb.

On August 18, 1973, Deacon Thomas Payne accepted his calling to preach the gospel. He preached his first sermon on October 7, 1973 at Mount Horeb Missionary Baptist Church in Reagor Springs, Texas. In April 1976, Pastor Payne was called to pastor the Samaria Baptist Church in Kerens, Texas. He served as pastor of Samaria from April 16, 1976, to January 3, 1982. During his tenure there, he rebuilt the Samaria Baptist Church.

On December 17, 1981, with the help of the Lord and his friends, the late Pastor Dr. Norman L. Robinson and Pastor Charles O. Smith, the Pearly Gate Baptist Church was founded and organized under the leadership of Pastor Thomas J. Payne. The congregation consisted of five adults and seventeen children. On January 3, 1982, Rev. Thomas J. Payne was voted to Pastor the new founded Pearly Gate Baptist Church. The first official service was in the YMCA on Hampton Rd., Dallas, Texas. On March 16, 1982 the first three acres of land were purchased at 6103 Houston School Rd., Dallas, Texas for the church facility.

During Pastor Payne’s first three years, the Lord blessed the church to grow its congregation, Sunday attendance, officers and ministers. In 1986 the church voted to build a new sanctuary. Another three acres were purchased to build the current facility at 6103 Houston School Road (University Hills Blvd.) which consisted of a fellowship hall, office space, classrooms and Family Life Center which was completed in 1990. In 2001 the Family Life Center was named The T. J. Payne Family Life Center in honor of Pastor Payne. The more Pastor Payne prayed, praised, and consulted God, the more the church was blessed. In 2006, two more acres were purchased to build the current worship facility at 6021 University Hills Blvd.

On May 29, 2016, Pastor Payne transferred the leadership of Pearly Gate Baptist Church to Pastor Dr. Robbie Moore.

His Accolades

Founding member of Gateway Charter Academy, which educates from Pre-K-3 to the 12th grade, averages over 800 students.

In May 2009 he received the honorary degree ‘Doctorate in Humanities’ from the Southern Bible Institute in Dallas, Texas.

On February 7, 2014, he received the IMA Dr. Milton K. Curry Jr. Education Award. Pastor Thomas Payne served as Treasurer on the Executive Board of the Southern Bible Institute and College, and an active member of the Oak Cliff Baptist Ministers Union until his health began to fail. During his membership in the Oak Cliff Baptist Ministers Union, he served as Revival Chairman for four years.

His Family

Pastor Thomas Payne was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Vivian L. Payne; brother, James E. Payne; sisters, Jennie V, Annie Marie, Little Baby Payne; daughters, Linder Payne-Miller, Tommie Payne, Shirley Edwards; sons, Charles, Larry, and Calvin Taylor; nephews, Pastor Eric Williams, and Marvin Foster; grandson, Barry Moore; best friend, Pastor Dr. Norman L. Robinson.

His rich legacy will forever be cherished in the life of his family: wife of seventeen years, Sandra F. Payne, of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Jimmie Williams of Houston, Texas, Etta (Deacon Marvin) Lewis, Marlene (Pastor L.V.) Alexander Sr., both of Grand Prairie, Texas, Lula B. Ransom of Ft. Worth, Texas; brother, Rev. Henry (Corrine) Payne of Lewisville, Texas; special granddaughter/daughter/care-giver, Stacey Payne of Cedar Hill, Texas and a special grandson/son/care-giver, Pastor Dr. Robbie (Lucy) Moore of DeSoto, Texas; sons. James (Stella) Taylor Jr. of Duncanville, Texas, Freddie (Trudy) Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, Jesse (Diana) Buckley Jr. all of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Patsy (Phillip) Simpsons, Sha’Mika (Courtney) Bailey both of Dallas, Texas; bosom buddy, Deacon Harold Short of Dallas, Texas; loyal adopted son, Rev. Steven (Denise) Winston of Grand Prairie, Texas; trustworthy friend and driver, Deacon Clifford (Teresa) Harris of Dallas, Texas; twenty-nine grandchildren, thirty-five great-grands and an enormous group of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the entire Pearly Gate Church Family of Dallas, Texas!