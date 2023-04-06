Connect with us

Obits

Dakhari “Papa” Ray Handy (OCTOBER 19, 2022 – MARCH 25, 2023)

Dakhari Ray ‘Papa’ Handy was born October 19, 2022 to parents, Tekyria Davis and Derrick Handy in Dallas, TX. Dakhari went to his Heavenly Home on March 25, 2023. Dakhari laughed and smiled throughout his 5 months here on earth with us bringing us Joy and Happiness to everyone he touched.

In addition to his parents, Dakhari ‘Papa’ is mourned on earth by many, his big sisters, Ryian ‘Ryi’ Newsome and Kyra Handy; aunts, Alexius Davis (Jabbar), Marquiona Sanders, Dana Davis, Tinesha Thomas, Tiffany Shaw, Tawanna Handy and Shanna Handy; special aunt, Keneata Carter; uncles, Padreques Nelson, Kel Busby and Howard Handy; godmothers, Samantha Herrera and Mahogani Barfield; godfather, Joshua Carrie; special cousin, Meziah Carter; favorite cousin, Roy Johnson III; maternal grandparents, Tomika Davis and Tarence Jones; paternal grandmother, Betty Handy and great grandparents, Deborah Scott (Walter) and Rosie Jones.

