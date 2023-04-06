Requiring asset test on SNAP benefits bill subject of hearing at Iowa Capitol

Source: Canva Pro

BY BLACK IOWA NEWS

The Iowa House will hold a public hearing on SF494 SNAP benefits at 9:30 a.m. April 4 in room 103 at the Iowa Capitol. More than 50 people have signed up to speak so far. Sign up here.

Here is a highlight of some of the proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP):

To determine eligibility for benefits, an asset test would be conducted and a family with more than $15,000 in assets would be ineligible.

The department would purchase new computer systems by 2025, estimated to cost $5.5 million, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

Fraud suspects will be referred to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

An estimated 2,800 SNAP recipients, 8,000 Medicaid recipients and 700 other recipients could lose benefits under this plan, according to the nonpartisan agency.

The average number of Iowans receiving SNAP benefits in fiscal year 2022 was 287,000, according to the agency’s fiscal note.

