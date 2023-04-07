Superb Woman: Suzie Hill

Suzie Hill is a freelance call center operations manager, after spending more than 31 years at AT&T in communications and as manager; utilizing her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management. Suzie is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications and security alarm industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Account Management, Internet Protocol (IP), Strategic Planning, and Wireless Technologies. She is a strong professional with collaborative leadership and management skills. Her colleagues describe her as pleasant, professional, and exemplary. Known as someone who promotes teamwork and gets the job done, her work and character is described as “exceptional” making her an asset in any environment.
