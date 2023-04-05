Connect with us

Dorothy Jean Moore (1951-2023)

Dorothy Jean Moore

Dorothy Jean Moore was born July 30th, 1951 to Dorothy Mae Swearingin and Will Swearingin. Little Dot began her journey with a powerful voice. 

She was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was currently a member of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church until her transition to be with our Lord. 

Dorothy Moore was a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of 1969. Dot filled her dash with contributing to this world through music and ministry of our Savior. 

She possessed a heart of gold, pure and innocent, always willing to help and offer the best advice he could give. 

Dot leaves to cherish her precious memories, her only begotten daughter, Jamesha Tishay Moore; Five Grandchildren – Mila Tish’Ann Moore, Jajuan T. Powell Jr., Iman De’Lon Powell, Kyja T. Powell, Summer T. Powell; Sister – Vanessa Swearingin; Godmother- Pauline Penegraft-Godson – Kobe, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

