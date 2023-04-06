Connect with us

Superb Woman: Aliah M. Henry

Aliah Henry

Aliah M. Henry is the CEO of The Henry Group, specializing in Organizational Strategy, Fund Development and Communications/Social Media Marketing for nonprofits and small businesses. She has worked as a partner at diversity Crew, Executive coach at Valence Community, executive producer and host for the Aliah Henry Show and Charity Talk, CEO for Dallas Furniture Bank, Director of Human Resources for ChidCare Group, Financial Center Manager for Citi, and business operations manager for Bank of Texas and Standard Federal Bank. Hailing from Michigan, she graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School. She received a BA Degree in Liberal Studies from Morris College where she was a cheerleader, honors student and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She received her MBA Degree from Texas Christian University.

https://www.facebook.com/aliah.henry

https://www.instagram.com/aliahhenry/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliahhenry/

Advertisement