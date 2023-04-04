Texas Relays: Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson finishes 2nd in Women’s 4×100 Invitational

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 25: Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 200 meter first round during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.(Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson’s group finished in second place in the Women’s 4×100 Invitational Saturday afternoon at the Texas Relays with a time of 42.10. She was joined by Javianne Oliver, Twanisha Terry and Teahna Daniels.

Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Aleia Hobbs finished in first place with a 41.75 result. The competition mostly consisted of deep Team USA quads in the relay.

The 22-year-old Richardson, a Carter High School alum, was thrust into the national spotlight in 2021 when she failed a drug test at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, and was unable to compete in the 100 meters in Tokyo as a result. Richardson said she had used marijuana to cope with the unexpected death of her biological mother.

Last summer, she failed to make the U.S. team that competed at the world track and field championships.

