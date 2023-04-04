Connect with us

Texas Relays: Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson finishes 2nd in Women’s 4×100 Invitational

Richardson, Javianne Oliver, Twanisha Terry and Teahna Daniels earned a top-two finish together.

Published

Sha'Carri Richardson
EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 25: Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 200 meter first round during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.(Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

By SportsDay Staff

Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson’s group finished in second place in the Women’s 4×100 Invitational Saturday afternoon at the Texas Relays with a time of 42.10. She was joined by Javianne Oliver, Twanisha Terry and Teahna Daniels.

Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Aleia Hobbs finished in first place with a 41.75 result. The competition mostly consisted of deep Team USA quads in the relay.

Watch the race below:

The 22-year-old Richardson, a Carter High School alum, was thrust into the national spotlight in 2021 when she failed a drug test at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, and was unable to compete in the 100 meters in Tokyo as a result. Richardson said she had used marijuana to cope with the unexpected death of her biological mother.

Last summer, she failed to make the U.S. team that competed at the world track and field championships.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

