Sandra Elizabeth Jones McWilliams (March 16, 1952 – March 25, 2023)

Sandra Elizabeth Jones McWilliams, 71 years of age, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at UT Southwestern William P. Clements, Jr. Hospital.

Sandra was born March 16, 1952 in Richmond, Virginia to Richard Irvin, Sr. and Bessie Payton Jones. She was the oldest of four children. Sandra was educated in the Richmond Public School System in Virginia and later attended Virginia Commonwealth University.

Sandra married the late Reverend Melvin McWilliams in 1974. Melvin and Sandra identified each other in elementary school. They became not only, husband and wife, but purpose partners for the Kingdom of God. They were inseparable, an example of a three-strand chord with God as the center of their marriage. They were blessed with two children from this union.

Sandra professed her life to Christ at an early age. She attended Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Richmond, Virginia and later joined St. James United Holy Church after her union. She loved serving in the church as the youth Sunday School teacher. She loved people and loved God. Sandra, with her husband and daughters, later joined Faith Landmarks Ministries, where she and Reverend McWilliams birthed their mission for outreach in the City of Richmond. From this pursuit, Richmond Reach Out – Hope for Our City was founded. In addition to Richmond Reach Out, the couple served as leaders for the Nursing Home Ministry. Sandra and Melvin also founded Starlight Productions; a ministry teaching about the love of Jesus through puppets. An opportunity opened where Sandra could show her love for people to a wider audience. Sandra and Melvin were given the opportunity to spread the love of God on television and radio platforms. Once a week, if you tuned in to Channel 8, WFTH (1590 AM), or 91.7 FM you would hear, “and we are sharing God’s best for you in facing the future”. Facing the Future with Mack and Sandy became another tool of ministry that Sandra and Melvin used to speak on life and how to apply God’s Word to better your life. Aside from ministry, Sandra worked many years at Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, where she retired.

Sandra loved to read her Bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. She was A Proverbs 31 Woman. To know her was to love her.

Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Reverend Melvin Douglas McWilliams. Also preceded in death by her cherished parents Richard Irvin Sr. and Bessie Payton Jones, and brother Raymond Irvin Jones.

Sandra leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Monika McWilliams Beards, Mandi Shantel McWilliams, and cherished nephew O’Kelly Edward McWilliams, III.; 2 grandchildren, Jaray Konta Beards, Jr. and Kai Elizabeth McWilliams Beards; one brother, Richard Irvin Jones, Jr.; one sister Pamala Jones Bell; sister in laws, Valerie Kagel and Sandra McWilliams Francis; devoted cousins, cherished nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.