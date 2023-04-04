Billy Charles Hall (10-4-1948 – 3-23-2023)

Billy Charles Hall was born October 4th,1948, to Ras Hall and Minnie Lee Ross Hall in Gregg County, TX, He grew up in the Fredonia neighborhood where he und with the Fredonia Baptist Church at an early age. He attended Fredonia Elementary and graduated from C.B. Dansby High School in Kilgore, TX in 1966. After high school graduation he moved to Dallas where he was employed at LTV.

Billy enlisted into the United States Army on May 3rd, 1968, and within a year advanced to the rank of Sergeant in December 21, 1969. He had a strong work ethic and was very meticulous. He completed his term of service in Goeppinger, Germany with an honorable discharge on May 2nd, 1971. He extended his military service for three years in the Army Reserve until May 3rd, 1974. Upon discharge he returned to LTV (Vought) as an aircraft mechanic for 46 ½ years until his retirement. He also worked part-time at Sears for 30 years.

As a young boy, Billy taught himself how to drive at age 14 in his dad’s Chevy Station Wagon. One day his dad urgently needed to go to the doctor’s office. His mom told his dad that Billy knew how to drive. He also taught his sisters how to drive. Finally, he purchased a 1964 Chevy.

Billy Charles Hall was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters; Eunice Ratcliff, Annie Crumby, and Barbara Robinsons. Billy leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Mayzetta Daniels Hall: two sons; David Pedack (Haydee) and Kevin Hall (Charlene): three sisters; Ernestine Johnsons, Olenda Wright (Wayne), Willie Davis (Darvin).

Billy has nine grandchildren: Alysa, Elijah, Isaiah, Gabriel, and Zoe Pedack. Christian, Zara, Sage, and Seven Hall, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, classmates, and co-workers.

