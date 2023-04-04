Thomas Vernon Robinson ( August 21, 1950 – March 28, 2023)

Minister Thomas Vernon Robinson also affectionately known by family and friends as “T.V.” was born August 21, 1950 to Lawrence and Lois Robinson in Fairmont, West Virginia. He transitioned from this life to eternal life on March 28, 2023 at his home in the loving arms of his devoted wife.

He spent his early years growing up in Akron, OH. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. He later spent years working for Cummins before deciding to start his own company. He served as CEO of ARC-USA Inc until he retired.

One of his favorite pastimes was bowling. He served as President of Strikes for a Cause Mixed Travel League until his health starting failing. This league became like family to him.

Thomas was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and above all a “Man of God”. He had such a big heart and always trying to be a blessing to others. He had a geniune love for people and clothes. The man cleaned up well. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved the Lord. He would tell you, “I am a Kings Kid” His faith in God was unwavering. He loved spending time with his family, friends and espcially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lois Robinson. Brothers: Ivan, Melvin and Dwain Robinson

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sonya L. Robinson, Mansfield, Texas. Daughters: Tanyel V. Robinson, Chicago, IL, Lyndzey (Nico) Stovall Santa Rita, Guam and Makalya Robinson, Duncanville, TX. Grandchildren: Kaden Taylor, Masada Stovall, Traiden Robinson, Jericho Stovall and JaKai Redic. Sisters: Rosalyn Robinson and Elise Nelson, Margate, FL. Brothers: Bradley Robinson, Akron, OH and Terrance (Deanna) Robinson, Pompano Beach, FL. A host of neices, nephews, relatives and friends.