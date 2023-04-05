Black Business Spotlight: My Secret Scent

My Secret Scent is a brand of skincare, body care, and candle essentials that you can count on to transform your space and upgrade your beauty routine. Shakirah Brightly is the founder of My-Secret Scent and My-Secret Skin. (MSS) All products are cruelty free, vegan, luxury candles are free of phthalates, fragrances, soaps and other skin care products. Shop for your favorite sent. Each customer will receive a free gift with their order.
