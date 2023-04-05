Superb Woman: Sherrye Ellison Willis

Sherrye Ellison Willis is the founder, president and CEO of Alliance for Greater Works. She also served as executive director of Esping Family Foundation where she directed over $10 million in assets and provided over $500K in annual grants to organizations that address social and education initiatives targeted to low-income communities. With more than 30 years’ experience in everything from leadership, business planning, fundraising and nonprofit management, Sherry is an expert, the go-to person. Sherrye received her BBA degree from Northwood University, an executive MBA from Grand Canyon University and is now a Doctoral Student, PhD – Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies at Biola University.

