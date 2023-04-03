Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (November 29, 1908 – April 4, 1972)

Published

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.
Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. , (born Nov. 29, 1908, New Haven, Conn., U.S.—died April 4, 1972, Miami, Fla.), black American public official and pastor who became a prominent liberal legislator and civil-rights leader.

Powell was the son of the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City. Brought up in a middle-class home, he received his B.A. from Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.) in 1930 and his M.A. from Columbia University in 1932. He succeeded his father as pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in 1937 and eventually built up its membership to 13,000 people. With the church as his power base, Powell was able to build a formidable public following in Harlem through his crusades for jobs and housing for the poor. He won election to the New York City Council in 1941, becoming the first black man to serve on that body. In 1945 he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from Harlem. There he began a long fight against racial segregation. He served 11 successive terms in the House and became chairman of its Education and Labor Committee in 1960. In that capacity he played a leading role in the passage of a minimum wage act, antipoverty acts, and bills supporting manpower training and federal aid to education, about 50 major pieces of social legislation in all.

Powell’s outspoken opposition to racism and his flamboyant lifestyle made him enemies, however, and in the early 1960s he became involved in a lawsuit with a woman who claimed he had wrongly accused her of collecting police graft. He was cited for contempt of court in 1966 for refusing to pay damages, and in 1967 the House voted to deprive him of his seat. He was nevertheless reelected in his district in 1968 but was then deprived by his colleagues in the House of his committee chairmanship and his seniority. In 1969 the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the action of the House in depriving him of his seat had been unconstitutional, but by that time Powell’s health was failing. After his defeat in the Democrat primary election of 1970, he resigned as pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in 1971 and retired to the island of Bimini in The Bahamas.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

This combination of undated inmate photos This combination of undated inmate photos

DMN Stories

Why won’t Texas ban executions for people with severe mental illness?

The Legislature should pass Rep. Toni Rose’s bill because it’s the right thing to do.

8 hours ago
Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman

News

Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman (October 25, 1943 – March 23, 2023)

The Life Reflection of Lula Mae Coleman Lula Mae Graham -Coleman was born on October 25, 1943 in Hico LA. to Isaac Graham Jr...

1 day ago
Larry Bray Larry Bray

News

Larry Bray (May 9, 1995 ~ March 19, 2023)

In the early morning hours of March 19, 2023, Larry quietly slipped home to be with the Lord.  Larry was born in the City...

1 day ago
Eathel Mae Gregg Eathel Mae Gregg

News

Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams (August 15, 1960 – March 2, 2023)

Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams was born on August 15, 1960 to Erma Jean Rubell Gregg & Vernon Gregg. At an early age she accepted Christ...

March 27, 2023
Advertisement