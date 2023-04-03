Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman (October 25, 1943 – March 23, 2023)

The Life Reflection of Lula Mae Coleman

Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman

Lula Mae Graham -Coleman was born on October 25, 1943 in Hico LA. to Isaac Graham Jr and Ethel Lee Dunn. She received her education in the Ruston Louisiana School District. She accepted Christ at an early age as her lord and savior at Providence Baptist Church in Louisiana. Lula Mae enjoyed her youth years be raised in Dubach La where she shared many memories with family and friends. Lula Mae moved to Dallas Tx where she meet the love of her life Cenelle Coleman. She knew that was the one for her to the point his mother had to sign for him to get married. And she become Mrs. Coleman. She enjoyed teaming up with her husband on spade games. She stayed ready to run 10 hand on whoever seat at the table. In her eyes her best life was siting at Blackjack table drinking her pina colada. She was world famous for her collard greens, hot water cornbread and banana pudding. Later she moved to Austin TX where she retired from Comptroller of Public Accounts. She was a dedicate caretaker for her husband and son all the way to the end. She also enjoyed daily matches of dominoes with her husband. She also cherished been a Big Gran and to great great grandchild Kamarion. She loved and adored her family and friends. Talking about in her voice yester years was always right up her alley.

She was preceded in death by her father Isaac Graham Jr; her mother Ethel Lee Dunn; her brother Isaac Antonia; sister Dorothy Graham.

She leaves to cherish her memories:Husband of 53 years Cenelle Coleman; son Paul Graham, daughter Carla Erskin; a special granddaughter Shalunda Hardnett; two grandsons Dameon Wilson and Justin Tucker; four great grandchildren: Breon Wilson, Shapatrinique Jones, Bria Wilson and Jerrold Rudd Jr. two great-great grandchildren: Kamarion Jones and Ashton Wilson. Brother: Tony Smith Sister: Lesia Dunn. And a host of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.