News

Larry Bray (May 9, 1995 ~ March 19, 2023)

Larry Bray
Larry Bray

In the early morning hours of March 19, 2023, Larry quietly slipped home to be with the Lord. 

Larry was born in the City of Boston, MA on May 9, 1995, to Gregory Bray and Candii Jackson. At an early age, Larry accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and was baptized In the year 2000. 

Larry received his formal education in both the Quincy Public Schools, and the Dallas Independent School District, where he completed and received his GED. 

In his adult life, Larry was a dedicated care giver in the home health industry. He enjoyed his work and also deeply cared for his patients and the people he worked with. 

Larry also enjoyed watching sports, and working with his mother, Pops and brothers in the family’s car repair shop, and their BBQ Restaurant. 

He loved helping people whenever he could, and gave freely and lovingly to those in need. He was a very funny person, and had a laugh that could melt the coldest of hearts. Larry was our family’s big teddy bear and we were truly blessed to have had him in our lives.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his mother; Candii Jackson, his Father; Gregory Bray, and his step-father; Savella “Pops” Black, his son; Derrick, two brothers; Rayshawn Yarde and Blessen Joyner, one sister; Serenity Mumphrey, his grandmother; Linda Jackson Peirce, and his great grandmother; Beatrice Booker  He is also survived by his family in Boston which are, his aunts; Barbara Ann, Deborah, Cynthia Bray Terrell.), and Mary D. Williams, Uncles; Leon (Joann), Tommie Lee (Sylvia Jean) of Georgia.  Larry also leaves to cherish precious memories, his adopted family, his brother; Dewayne “Choppa” Parham, his uncle; Ladale Hill, and aunt; Ashley Polk. He also leaves a plethora of other relatives and friends.

