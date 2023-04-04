Black Business Spotlight: The Cookout Kitchen & Catering

The Cookout Kitchen, specializes in southern comfort cooking. Their dishes are inspired by the flavors and traditions of the southern states. Whether you’re looking for a backyard BBQ, a corporate event, or a fancy dinner party, they have a variety of dishes to choose from. Stop by the Frisco Fresh Market and indulge in some mouth-watering Fish and Chicken and Waffles. Their Chicken and Waffles are served in a waffle cone and a waffle bowl. There lots more flavors on the menu. Catering is available.

Visit the website: https://www.thecookoutkitchen.biz/ 432-955-7978 or thecookoutkitchen@gmail.com