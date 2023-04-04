Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: The Cookout Kitchen & Catering

Published

The Cookout Kitchen and Catering Business Spotlight

The Cookout Kitchen, specializes in southern comfort cooking. Their dishes are inspired by the flavors and traditions of the southern states. Whether you’re looking for a backyard BBQ, a corporate event, or a fancy dinner party, they have a variety of dishes to choose from. Stop by the Frisco Fresh Market and indulge in some mouth-watering Fish and Chicken and Waffles. Their Chicken and Waffles are served in a waffle cone and a waffle bowl. There lots more flavors on the menu. Catering is available.

Visit the website: https://www.thecookoutkitchen.biz/ 432-955-7978 or thecookoutkitchen@gmail.com

In this article:, , ,
