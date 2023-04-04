Superb Woman: Tracey H. New

Tracey H. New is a storyteller, Emmy-nominated Journalist, food writer, content curator, multicultural DEI/Outreach Advocate, experienced Brand Ambassador, PR Executive, and entertainment publicist. A UNT Grad, she’s also a diehard Golden State Warriors fan. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Tracey has enjoyed stints as a contributing writer for the Dallas Morning News, Chief Creative Officer for Tracey New INK, social media manager for Hawks Select Basketball Club, adjunct professor at Mayborn School of Journalism, community services director for WFAA-TV/Dallas Morning News, senior entertainment editor for Eclipse Magazine, rea development director for UNCF, publicist for Death Row Records, exec. asst./publicist for MCA Records and Manager of marketing and public relations for Dallas Park and Rec Dept. Add a beautiful and engaging personality, Tracey is the total package!