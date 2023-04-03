Message from the Dallas Mayor

As you know, Dallas is the only major city in America to record two consecutive years of violent crime reduction in every major category. Recently, Sports Business Journal announced that Dallas is ranked #1 in the United States for sports business, beating out New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Room to grow

Another survey of big cities released this week reveals Dallas also leads the nation in vacant land.

Dallas tops cities with room to grow with over 90,739 vacant acres of property available for future building.

These survey results are just more proof that Dallas is the city to be in right now in the United States and is well-positioned to win the future.

This administration will continue to leverage all available tools to ensure Dallas remains the preferred destination in our region and in our nation.

We have a winner

Congratulations to the Louisiana State University Tigers, 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Women’s Basketball National Champions! What a privilege it was to watch these amazing athletes play at the iconic American Airlines Center in Victory Park in Dallas.

This is the second time that Dallas has hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four. And, in even better news, the biggest event in amateur women’s basketball will return to Dallas in 2031!

The Dallas Sports Commission projected the 2023 tournament will boost Dallas’s economy by over $30 million. The additional sales and hotel-occupancy taxes collected will benefit all Dallas residents.

It is clear that sports generate significant opportunities for economic development. This is why in 2022 I created an Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention. This committee will discuss strategies to keep the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars playing in Dallas, attract expansion teams, and win relocations of existing professional sports franchises and major events.

There is no doubt Dallas is the nation’s #1 sports city, and this new committee will help Dallas continue to compete at the highest level.

That’s all for now. It is a privilege to be a part of the incredible growth Dallas is experiencing, and this administration will continue to play to win for all Dallas residents.

Until next time…

