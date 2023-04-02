Know how to help your child if they suffer from asthma

With spring in full bloom, the blossoming trees and shrubs can wreak havoc for those who suffer from allergies or asthma. Asthma is a condition that causes swelling and narrowing of the airways. The airways are the passages that lead from the nose and mouth down into the lungs.

When existing asthma symptoms get worse, this leads to an asthma attack. When this happens, it can be difficult for your child to breathe. Asthma attacks can range from minor to life-threatening.

Parkland offers an asthma text program to improve patient care in identified ZIP Codes such as patient symptom and medication adherence monitoring. The text messaging program allows for two-way communication. For example, the parent may receive a text message asking, “How is your child’s asthma today?” If the response is the child is experiencing some difficulties, Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) will notify their provider who may recommend the parent to seek care.

Sign up for Parkland’s asthma text message program to get appointment reminders, asthma health tips, reminders to refill medicines and more.

Keep your child well with the power of a text message:

Learn more about asthma

How to care for asthma

Reminders about healthcare

Parkland’s asthma text message program helps to remind you even on the days that you may be too busy.

This text program is available to eligible patients at no cost, except for message/data rates.

Sign up today! Text @asthma to 844-721-0839

Have questions about the program? Contact Grace.Mathew2@phhs.org

